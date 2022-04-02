Shelley Fiorito, engineering services and projects coordinator with the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen, holds up a bear skull at today's Penticton Home and Reno Show, presented by Canadian Home Builders Association South Okanagan.
The bear alert was among the 130 booths at the 26th annual event which began Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
The two-day event concludes Sunday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and includes a $5 pancake breakfast in the morning with all proceeds going to the South Okanagan Women in Needs Society.