After months of frenzied activity and record-setting numbers, the Okanagan housing market “calmed down slightly” in May, according to the Association of Interior Realtors.
Residential sales for the month of May across the association’s territory – which stretches from Revelstoke to Manning Park and also includes the South Peace region – totalled 1,482, down from 1,719 in April.
While there were significant increases in year-over-year sales and prices, such comparisons are of limited value because the numbers from spring 2020 were depressed as a result of the pandemic and lockdowns.
Still, “There is a slight reduction in pressure that is creating a calming effect for a healthier market for both buyers and sellers. We are seeing an easing up on the gas pedal that has been going above the speed limit, to now moving within a reasonable pace,” said association president Kim Heizmann in a press release
“While the market may be slowing down from an all-time record, it does not mean the market has softened,” added Heizmann. “It means the buyer frenzy has calmed down slightly.”
Prices kept climbing, though, as the number of active residential listings dropped from 2,818 in April to 2,554 in May.
That helped push the benchmark price of a single-family home in the Central Okanagan to $902,000 in May, compared to $880,000 in April.
In the North Okanagan, the benchmark single-family home traded for $641,000 in May, up from $617,000 in April.
And in the South Okanagan, the average sale price of a single-family home in May was $860,000, well over the $793,000 it would have fetched a month earlier.
Benchmark properties are those with what the realtors’ association considers “typical” assets and is considered a more accurate indicator than a pure average. However, benchmark prices aren’t available yet for the South Okanagan as the region is a new addition to the realtors’ association.
The Association of Interior Realtors was formed on Jan. 1 through the amalgamation of the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board and the South Okanagan Real Estate Board, and represents approximately 1,600 realtors.
Thinking about selling?
Here are the benchmark and average sale prices for Okanagan homes in May 2021.
NORTH OKANAGAN
Single-family: $641K
Townhouse: $424K
Condo/apartment: $285K
CENTRAL OKANAGAN
Single-family: $902K
Townhouse: $622K
Condo/apartment: $455K
SOUTH OKANAGAN*
Single-family: $860K
Townhouse: $477K
Condo/apartment: $374K
*Benchmark prices aren’t available yet for the South Okanagan as the region is a new addition to the realtors’ association, so the values reflect average sales prices.
Source: Association of Interior Realtors