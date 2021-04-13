With just days to go until the first Penticton Farmers’ Market of the season, organizers are still seeking volunteers.
The event, which runs every Saturday morning through Oct. 30 on the 100 block of Main Street, offers staggered shifts for volunteers, who can even work every other weekend if they like.
For more information, email pentictonfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Organizers are expecting upwards of 40 vendors at the season-opener this Saturday, with a full slate of 56 expected once crops start coming in later this spring.