Penticton just registered “a very resounding vote for change,” says incoming Mayor Julius Bloomfied, whose new council features three rookies.
Bloomfield, who served one term as a city councillor before making a bid for the top job, collected a total of 3,374 votes, good for 34% support. Runner-up Jason Reynen earned 3,155 votes, while the one-term incumbent, John Vassilaki, finished well back with 2,052 votes.
More surprising was the council race, which saw newcomer Amelia Boultbee top the polls with 5,618 votes, well ahead of runner-up and incumbent James Miller at 4,488.
Ryan Graham, another rookie, placed third at 4,366, followed by former city councillor Helena Konanz at 3,730 and two-term sitting councillor Campbell Watt in fifth at 3,653. The sixth and final spot went to newcomer Isaac Gilbert at 3,309.
“At first glimpse, I would say it’s a very resounding vote for change… and it would look like it was a pretty good split between a more extreme change and a more gentle change and a more considered change,” Bloomfield told reporters after the results were announced at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
“I think it’s a very clear message to this council – the new council – that we are going to have to make some of those changes, we are going to have to bring about some changes.”
“The public expect it. They’re almost demanding it from this vote, because it was a very, very dramatic vote for change – and probably the biggest I’ve seen in all the votes that I’ve seen in Penticton.”
More to come.