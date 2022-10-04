So long, Peachland.
Newly proposed adjustments to B.C.’s provincial electoral boundaries would see Peachland trimmed from the Penticton riding currently held by MLA Dan Ashton and the riding then renamed Penticton-Summerland.
The resultant riding would have about 55,000 people – compared to roughly 65,000 now – while Peachland would hook up with West Kelowna in a new riding appropriately called West Kelowna-Peachland.
The preliminary report of the non-partisan B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission, which swings into action after every two elections to ensure riding boundaries are in check with population growth, recommends creating six new ridings, which would lift the total to 93.
Four of the new ridings would be on the Lower Mainland, while one would be on Vancouver Island and the other in the Central Okanagan.
Ashton said in an interview Tuesday he’s looking forward to hearing what constituents have to say and studying the proposals more thoroughly before passing judgement on them.
“I can’t stress enough that it’s a preliminary report, so we’ll see which direction they go in the final accounting,” he said.
Ashton did acknowledge there’s been “significant growth” in the Central Okanagan, and is pleased the commission opted to maintain the current representation in the northern part of the province, which has relatively few people spread across a large geographic area.
The three-person commission, which was struck in October 2021 and logged 10,000 kilometres during consultation efforts around the province, explained in its report that Indigenous interests played a key role in its deliberations regarding Penticton-Summerland.
“We agree with those who told us that it is important that the three Penticton Indian Band reserves remain together in one riding. Our proposal to move Peachland from this riding into West Kelowna-Peachland does not affect the Penticton Indian Band’s reserve lands,” states the report.
To the south, just a slight tweak is proposed for the Boundary-Similkameen riding currently held by MLA Roly Russell.
“We considered whether there was a way to increase the population of this riding without significantly adding to its already large geographic size. However, the terrain to the north, east and west made it impractical to adjust its boundaries with adjacent Okanagan ridings,” explains the report.
“Therefore, the only boundary change we propose is to move Christina Lake into Kootenay West. This change better balances the population of Boundary-Similkameen with its eastern neighbours.”
The commission will now embark on a fresh round of public consultation on its proposal, with its final report due to be submitted to the B.C. legislature in April 2023.
The provincial boundaries commission operates separately from a federal boundaries commission, which is also in the midst of preparing a final report that could more drastically alter the election picture in the South Okanagan.
Preliminary maps published by the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission in May show Penticton split down the middle into two separate federal ridings.
Almost everything east of Main Street would stay in the existing riding of South Okanagan West-Kootenay, while everything to the west would fall into the new riding of Coquihalla. The change would also have the effect of splitting up the Penticton Indian Band’s reserves.
The final report from the federal commission is due later this year.