Last weekend’s Terry Fox Run in Summerland raised over $10,000 – a record for the community.
“Reflecting on Terry’s initial goal of $1 for every Canadian, that’s almost $1 for every person in Summerland!” said organizer Heather Cooke in an email.
“After two years of virtual runs, it was wonderful to see both new and familiar faces at the event. While our numbers weren’t as high as pre-COVID (we had about 140 participants and 45 volunteers), between the assisted living tenants from Summerland Seniors Village who came out to cheer on participants and the U11 Summerland Jets hockey team who came out to run, we had a truly intergenerational event. “