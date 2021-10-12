Property owners who were affected by this summer’s wildfires are being asked to contact BC Assessment to ensure any damage is properly reflected at tax time.
“Affected property owners are encouraged to contact us to report any damage or loss, so that we can ensure we have an accurate assessment of your property which could impact changes to your 2022 property taxes,” said assessor Tracy Shymko in a press release Tuesday.
“It is vital that you connect with us before Oct. 31 in order for your 2022 property assessment to be correctly calculated.”
Annual assessments are released in early January and based on a property’s market value as of the previous July 1, and its physical condition and actual use as of the previous Oct. 31.
“It is that physical condition, as of Oct. 31, that BC Assessment is asking impacted property owners to self-report,” added Shymko.
“BC Assessment is mailing self-reporting forms to identified property owners within wildfire regions. However, BC Assessment recognizes that impacted property owners may not have easy access to receiving their mail and is urging such property owners to contact BC Assessment for assistance.
Impacted property owners can contact BC Assessment toll-free at 1-866-825-8322 or online at www.bcassessment.ca.