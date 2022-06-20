Inmates at the Okanagan Correctional Centre have been making good use of their time through a unique partnership with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
With funding from the B.C. government, inmates built and delivered 50 new picnic tables for the Secrest Hill Agriculture Worker’s Campsite (formerly known as Loose Bay Campground) near Oliver.
The RDOS has managed the campsite on behalf of the B.C. Agriculture Ministry since last year. It boasts 125 individual camping spaces and is one of the largest such sites in the region.
Materials for the picnic tables were purchased with $457,000 in grant funding, which will cover other site improvements, including road resurfacing, fencing, cooking areas and an off-leash dog area.
“The new picnic tables are durable and functional. Many agriculture workers arrive with very little, so having a table to organize their cooking supplies and enjoy a meal can make all the difference to their comfort level,” said RDOS Chair Mark Pendergraft in a press release.