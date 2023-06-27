The following are the winners in each category at the Peach City Beach Cruise. The three-day event attracted more than 800 cars and was held this past weekend at Gyro Park and Lakeshore Drive:
Best in show: Chevrolet Impala, Rod Sutton, Kent, WA, first; 1964 Chevrolet Malibu, Aaron Smith, Maple Ridge, second.
Camaro/Firebird: 1967 Chevrolet Camaro, Noel Fraser, Gibsons, first; 1967 Pontiac Firebird, Nigel Luce, Penticton
SSR: 2005 Chevrolet SSR, Dennis Story, Newcastle, CA, first; 2004 Chevrolet SSR, Chris Barker, Victoria
1940s Modified: 1948 Austin A40 Dorset, Rob Murray, Merritt, first; 1947 Mercury Convertible, Phil Owen, Red Deer
1950s Modified: 1959 Chevrolet Impala, Rod Sutton, Kent, WA, first; 1958 Chevrolet Impala, Jesse Padgett, West Kelowna
1959 & Older Stock: 1957 Oldsmobile Super 88, Roger and Diana MacGillivray, Armstrong, first; 1956 Ford Fairlane Crown Victoria, Paul and Joyce Richter, Summerland
1960s Modified: 1965 Chevrolet Nova Wagon, Darren Hoffman, Nanaimo, first; 1965 GMC Step Side, Steve Karnish, Summerland
1960s Stock: 1969 Oldsmobile 442, Ross Wood, West Kelowna, first; 1969 Pontiac GTO, Brian Grimlye, Maidstone, SK
1970s and 1980s Modified: 1980 GMC C15, Jeff Hintz, Port Alberni, first; 1980 Chevrolet C10, Reece Marshall, Nanaimo
1970s and 1980s Stock: 1975 Bricklin SV-1, Kenneth Forsyth, Qualicum Beach, first; 1970 Pontiac GTO, Greg McDonald, Saskatoon
1990s and Newer: 2014 Ford Mustang, Melanie Bainbridge, Calgary; first, 2022 Mercedes E53, David Kolybaba, Osoyoos
567 Chev Modified: 1957 Chevrolet Convertible, Mike Vail, Penticton, first; 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air, Rich Woods, Delta
Corvette: 1966 Chevrolet Corvette, Bruce Anderson, Penticton, first; 1957 Chevrolet Corvette, Pat Talmey, Richmond
Muscle: 1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda, Laszlo Murguly, Surrey, first; 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle, Troy and Carolina Nicolas, Penticton
Mustang/Cougar: 1960 Ford Mustang, Barry Johnson, Salmon Arm, first; 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe, Christina Pocock, Maple Ridge
Resto Rod: 1932 Ford Roadster, Dan Leedom, Sherwood, Ore., first; 1932 Ford 5 Window Coupe, Jason Leemans, Penticton
Special Interest: 1968 Motor Coach Harley Hauler, Jeff Klimek, Omak, WA, first; 1933 Ford Coupe, Bob Gardner, Port Coquitlam
Street Rod (1939 and older): 1934 Ford 5 Window Coupe, Ray Bremner, Princeton, first; 1933 Chevrolet 5 Window, Rick Marchand, Coquitlam
Truck Modified: 1956 Mercury M-100, Trent Mazzei, Kelowna, first; 1959 Chevrolet Custom Truck, Roy Moznik, Langley
Tuners and Offshore: 1992 Honda CRX Del Sol Si, Justine Boyer, Kelowna, first, 1972 Detomaso Pantera, Tom Hoeltgen, Langley