The following news release was sent by the Town of Osoyoos on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.
EOC Update: Eagle Bluff wildfire (K52318)
A reminder, if you are under an Evacuation ORDER, you must leave the area immediately.
Residents and visitors are reminded to avoid all areas under Evacuation ORDER due to the threat to life safety. Remaining in areas under an Evacuation ORDER poses a danger to you and firefighting crews.
This includes residents who may choose to leave the area if conditions worsen. This is especially dangerous during aerial operations and planned ignitions.
Residents who have chosen to ignore the Evacuation ORDER are asked to stay clear of personnel in the field to allow them to conduct operations.
For further information, please visit BCWildfire.com.
TELUS service outage – Kilpoola and Old Richter Pass areas, Electoral Area “A”
TELUS services are currently experiencing a disruption impacting landline phones in the Kilpoola and Old Richter Pass areas in Electoral Area “A” due to infrastructure damage from the Eagle Bluff wildfire, which may affect your ability to reach emergency (911) services. Impacted services include 911 Landline, Internet, Home Phone, and Optik/PIK TV. TELUS mobility services are not affected. Service technicians are actively attending TELUS facilities on backup power, while working in coordination with t
For further information, please visit https://www.telus.com/en/bc/outages
Emergency Support Services (ESS)
If you require support, including food or lodging, please contact Emergency Support Services (ESS) at 250-486-1890. You can register online at ess.gov.bc.ca.
Call for Volunteers
During emergencies, trained volunteers from across the region respond to assist residents in need.
If you would like to share your time and talents, please email ess@rdos.bc.ca or call 250-486-1890 for more information.
Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team
Pet owners and hobby farmers with concern for their animals may contact ALERT (Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team for assistance: 250-809-7152.
Watercraft and Drones
Watercraft can create safety issues from helicopters and planes accessing water from lakes. BC Wildfire and the RCMP have lines of communication and any issues arising from boaters on the lake are reported to the RCMP for investigation. Drones are not permitted to be flown near an active wildfire as they pose a risk to low flying aircraft. Residents and visitors are asked to be aware and not interfere with fire fighting efforts.
Update to Evacuation ALERTS and ORDERS
Please check the interactive map to confirm the status of your property: emergency.rdos.bc.ca
The Evacuation Order is RESCINDED for the Osoyoos Industrial Park within the Town of Osoyoos and remains on Evacuation ALERT.
The Evacuation Alert is RESCINDED for remaining areas within the Town of Osoyoos.
Please monitor official sources for the latest updates.
Welcome Back packages with information on re-entry are being distributed. Please see link below.
Welcome Back residents impacted by Eagle Bluff wildfire
Areas remaining on Evacuation ORDER:
Two properties within the Town of Osoyoos, south of the Osoyoos Industrial Park
Parts of Electoral Areas “A” and “B” including the Kilpoola and Spotted Lake areas south of Highway 3
Properties under Evacuation ALERT and ORDER current as of August 3, 2023, 4:00 pm:
RDOS properties on Evacaution ALERT: 494
RDOS properties on Evacaution ORDER: 132
Osoyoos properties on Evacuation ALERT: 66
Osoyoos properties on Evacuation ORDER: 2
For the latest updates on Evacuation ALERTS and ORDERS, please visit emergency.rdos.bc.ca and www.osoyoos.ca .
Extension of the State of Local Emergency
On August 3, 2023, the Town of Osoyoos requested to extend the duration of the state of local emergency that was set to expire on August 5, 2023. The Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness approved the extension for seven days until midnight on August 12, 2023.
Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure
For the latest updates on local highways, visit DriveBC.ca.
FireSmart
Whether you are doing regular yard maintenance or making large scale changes during renovations or landscaping, you can make choices that will help protect your home from wildfire.
For more information, please visit RDOS Community FireSmart at: https://firesmart.rdos.bc.ca
Disaster Psychosocial Team
If you require support, please call the Disaster Psychosocial Team toll-free at 1-888-686-3022 or Wellness Together Canada at 1-866-585-0445
For Osoyoos and Area businesses impacted by the Eagle Bluff Wildfire
Please visit the South Okanagan Chamber website for possible support resources and links. https://www.sochamber.ca/business-resources
You can also call the Chamber Team at 250-498-6321 to discuss your specific situation.