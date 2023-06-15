Hedley is celebrating its 125th birthday this weekend.
The event begins tonight (Friday, June 16, 2023) with a wine-and-cheese reception at the Hedley Museum.
Special events heat up Saturday and include a parade on Main Street, beginning at 9:30 a.m., along with a car show at Miner’s Park from noon until 3 p.m. There are historic tours of the cemetery from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Live music will be performed on the main stage beginning at noon. A high tea, from 2-3:30 p.m., will be held at Grand Union Station.
On Sunday, a pancake breakfast will be served from 8-11 a.m. at the Hedley Centre with a church service at Hedley Grace Church beginning at 9:30 a.m., followed by a dedication of the historic cenotaph.
Special events continue all day Sunday and include a native cultural event from the Upper Similkameen Indian Band
The weekend will conclude at 3:30 p.m. with outhouse races on the main street.
For a complete list of events and times visit: hedleymuseum.ca