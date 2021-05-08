Debris was scattered at the intersection of Eckhardt Ave. and Winnipeg Street in Penticton in the early evening hours of Saturday, May 8, 2021.
Two small vehicles were involved in a two-vehicle crash with significant damage done to both cars.
Police were on the scene interviewing eyewitnesses.
There didn't appear to be any serious injuries at the scene.
Firefighters rerouted traffic from that intersection.
It's unconfirmed at this time as to which driver — or both — is responsible for the crash.
Police continue to investigate.