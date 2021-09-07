It’s all-candidates week in the federal election in South Okanagan-West Kootenay.
With just 13 days left in the campaign, five local candidates will face off three times in four nights as voters get the chance to virtually assess what the hopefuls and their parties bring to the table.
All of the forums will occur on line with no live audience:
• Tonight, the Fridays for Future and the Citizens Climate Lobby will host Election 2021 and the Climate Emergency;
• Wednesday evening will feature the traditionally well-attended Penticton Herald Candidates Forum; and
• Friday’s event, hosted by the area Chamber of Commerce, will focus on business issues.
All five candidates told The Herald they will be participating in all three events.
Incumbent NDP MP Richard Cannings said in an interview it is important to for candidates to attend such forums, although he is not convinced that a lot of voter minds are changed by the process.
Often, he said, the people who attend forums tend to be core supporters who have already made up their minds. “But there are some who come with open minds” to assess the candidates and make a decision.
Cannings said most of his preparation involved putting together opening and closing remarks. But, as a veteran (he was elected in 2015), “I don’t need to do much on policies … they are second nature after six years.”
What issues preparation there is, he said, mainly involves boiling down to key points. “I could talk for half an hour on housing, but you only get a minute.”
Conservative Helana Konanz is making a second run at the SOWK seat, having finished fewer than 800 votes behind Cannings in 2019.
She told The Herald debates are always important and this year they are especially vital because there are so few of them.
In 2019, she said, there were about a dozen forums, but a number of factors — the summer election call, the pandemic, fire season – have led to the reduced number.
Konanz said her regular campaign activities serve as the bulk of her preparation. She said her campaign has knocked on about 7,000 doors so far this campaign.
“I find out what their concerns are … that helps for debate preparation.”
The questions they get at the doors are pretty much the issues that will be discussed at the debates, she said.
Ken Robertson was acclaimed the Liberal candidate in SOWK a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Aug. 15 election call.
He said in an interview he thinks candidate forums are important not only for voters to assess the policies of the parties, but also to get a look at the individual candidates.
“In a healthy democracy, you need healthy debate,” he said.
Robertson moved into the riding only after he was acclaimed as a candidate. He said much of his preparation for the debates involved getting to know the community.
In 2019 the Liberal finished a distant third, but Robertson says he is “very confident” going into the week’s events.
Green Party candidate Tara Howse said such forums are very important to give voters a chance to see candidates speaking in a public setting.
It is unfortunate there are so few debates this election, she said, mainly because of the “snap election call.”
Her preparation involves engaging with voters in local canvassing and, “I have a campaign team preparing research briefs” on the major issues.
“Then on the day of the debate, I will take a half hour of pump-up music to get in the zone,” she said.
Sean Taylor will once again carry the banner of the People’s Party of Canada. He garnered 2.4 per cent of the vote in 2019.
He thinks vaccine passports and the COVID-related lockdowns will be “the ballot box issue” of this campaign, adding that 91 per cent of British Columbians are against the passport program.
Asked for the source of that number, he cited “campaign staff.”
As for what he’s doing by way of debate preparation, “Nothing. I’m ready to go. … I think it’ll be great TV.”
None of the three forums will allow in-person attendance by voters. They are available through a variety of online options.
Tonight’s event, from 6-8 pm, will concentrate on environmental issues including: meeting emission reduction targets; mitigating climate impacts; protecting the environment; and maintaining a healthy economy.
Register to watch the Zoom forum at bit.ly/SOWK-ClimateForum, or watch live-streaming of the event on Fridays For Future West Kootenay Facebook, or Fridays For Future Nelson on YouTube.
The Herald’s forum, on Wednesday 7-9 pm, will cover a broader, more general field of issues and concerns. It will be the only forum where all five candidates will be in the same room, but following strict social-distancing guidelines. (A total of 10 people will be present.)
Traditionally, the Herald forum has been a key campaign event, played before a full house of 350 people at the Lakeside Convention Centre.
It will be moderated by Herald managing editor James Miller. Questions will come from Herald reporter Joe Fries and CBC Daybreak host Chris Walker.
A live feed of the proceedings will appear on the Penticton Herald Facebook page. The meeting will be posted 24 hours later on: pentictonherald.ca.
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of commerce president Jonathan McGraw will moderate Friday’s forum, which will feature questions submitted by members of the audience.
The forum will be held as a Zoom webinar and live streamed on the Penticton Chamber Facebook starting at 5pm, Friday.
Roy Wood is a freelance journalist based in Osoyoos.