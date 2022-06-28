Closing arguments were submitted Tuesday and it’s now up to a judge to decide the fate of Osoyoos man Rod Flavell.
Flavell, 64, is standing trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton on a single count of manslaughter that alleges his wife, Tina Seminara, 61, died of injuries suffered during an altercation at their Osoyoos home on April 8, 2020.
Seminara was found by police unconscious on her living room floor, amidst broken glass and other signs of a struggle, and taken to hospital. She was declared dead nine days later after being taken off life support.
A pathologist concluded Seminara suffered some kind of brain injury that caused swelling and cut off oxygen supply to her brain, but was unable to determine precisely what caused it due to a lack of physical injuries aside from bruising to her head, face and neck, and a gash on her right shin.
Despite lingering uncertainty about the cause of death, Crown counsel Andrew Vandersluys suggested in his closing argument there is still plenty of circumstantial evidence on which to convict Flavell, including statements to friends and police in which Flavell admitted to some kind of altercation with Seminara on the night in question.
“Crown’s submission is that on the whole of this evidence, the reasonable – and only reasonable – inference is that Mr. Flavell did in fact assault Ms. Seminara on April 8, 2020, by intentionally applying force to her, including the throwing of a glass object at her, resulting in blunt-force trauma to her face and her neck and a deep cut to her leg,” said Vandersluys.
“In Crown’s submission, Mr. Flavell’s after-the-fact conduct is as well inconsistent with an innocent explanation as to what occurred at the residence,” continued Vandersluys.
“His spouse of 18 years was in dire need of medical attention and his initial response was to email the RCMP. He then texts his neighbour a half-hour later, he then drives away, throws his phone out the window and then attempts suicide. He then attends the RCMP detachment nearly an hour and a half after leaving Ms. Seminara in an injured state. The Crown submits that this behaviour is consistent with consciousness of guilt.”
In reply, defence counsel Donna Turko argued that Flavell’s knowledge of Seminara’s injuries, and admissions of being involved in an altercation with her, at best point to a “verbal argument with an unfortunate, tragic consequence due to a medical crisis.”
Turko went on to note that none of the three doctors called as Crown witnesses was able to explicitly rule out a stroke, heart attack or other medical condition as the cause of Seminara’s brain injury.
Such alternative scenarios, said Turko, are “neither irrational, nor fanciful: They are reasonable and plausible based on the evidence and lack thereof, assessed logically and in light of human experience and common sense.”
Turko also zeroed in on the untorn jeans that hid the gash on Seminara’s leg.
“One would expect that a sharp-edged object would first have to slice through the jean material before cutting the skin,” said Turko.
“Defence submits that human experience could support a finding that the laceration on the shin was caused by a fall on the sharp edge of a table or sharp object, causing the skin to split on the shin without first splitting the jean on the pant leg.”
And even if the judge determines Flavell assaulted Seminara, “that does not mean it meets the standard of manslaughter,” said Turko.
Justice David Crossin, who normally sits in Vancouver, is slated to deliver his decision on July 29.