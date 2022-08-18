A two-day trial has been set for next spring for a woman who was fined earlier this year after getting into a verbal confrontation with students outside an Oliver high school.
Silke Schulze was fined $2,300 under the provincial Access to Services Act for the Feb. 11 incident near Southern Okanagan Secondary School.
Although she issued a public apology letter shortly after the incident, Schulze appeared in provincial court in Penticton in June to formally dispute the ticket. She didn’t indicate what her defence will be. And earlier this week, a two-day trial was set for March 29-30, 2023.
A video clip in which Schulze is seen directing profanity and racial slurs at a student went viral and drew widespread condemnation. The student and others had been counter-protesting against a nearby rally staged to denounce COVID-19 restrictions.
Schulze maintained she was at the school to pick up her daughter when the confrontation ensued.
Passed into law in November 2021, the Access to Services Act was created in response to anti-vax protests outside schools and health facilities. The act establishes 20-metre buffer zones around such sites to ensure public access. The act expires July 1, 2023.