Have your say on the future of emergency management within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The local government has commissioned a review of its emergency program, which responds to things like fires and floods, to be completed by April 30.
“The board is seeking your input during a series of facilitated community focus groups to gather feedback on the RDOS emergency program. The community focus groups will investigate the public’s perception of how the emergency program is working now, where it needs to go, and what can be done to close the gap,” the RDOS said in a press release.
“The RDOS is looking for direct feedback from residents to help determine the service delivery needs and funding structure for future emergency programming.”
Since establishing an emergency management program in 2006, the RDOS has seen such events occur more frequently and last longer, pointing to the need for a review of the program. Crucially, the RDOS only deals with responding to, and rebuilding from, disasters, not preventing them.
An electronic focus group will be conducted Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. The link is available at www.rdosregionalconnections.ca. A separate online survey can also be found there.
In-person sessions are also planned in six communities.
Princeton, Feb. 12, 2-4 p.m., Riverside Community Centre.
Okanagan Falls, Feb. 15, 5-7 pm., Okanagan Falls Community Centre.
Keremeos, Feb. 18, 2-4 p.m., Similkameen Rec Centre.
Summerland, Feb. 19, 2-4 p.m., Summerland Community Centre.
Oliver, Feb. 22, Oliver Parks and Rec Community Centre.
Tulameen, Feb. 26, Tulameen Community Club.