Liberal candidate Ken Robertson said that when he agreed to run in South Okanagan West Kootenay, he knew the riding was an NDP stronghold, where Cannings had been in office for six years and was well known.
“(But) I put my name forward and I ran a positive campaign, not a negative campaign,” he said.
Robertson managed just over 12 per cent of the vote, down from the 17.2 per cent collected by another Liberal in 2019.
Before the campaign, Robertson was not a resident in the riding, although he did acquire an address in Penticton shortly after it began.
There was a suggestion that he was a “parachute candidate” brought in to fill the Liberal spot on the ballot.
Asked if he thought that might have contributed to his poor showing, Robertson argued, as he did throughout the campaign, that his Indigenous roots in the area “go back 30,000 years. … I’m not an outsider.”
As to whether he will stay in Penticton now that the campaign is over, he said: “My family is missing me. It’s hard to be separated from family.”
Robertson has a family home in Chase.