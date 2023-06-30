The Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) is dedicated to animal welfare through the preparation for and the actual evacuation and rescue of domestic animals and livestock in a disaster throughout the South/Central Okanagan and Similkameen.
ALERT is calling out for haulers/swampers who can join the team to assist during emergencies. A special category of membership was created to support exactly those volunteers.
“During every large wildfire when there are evacuations of horses and livestock, ALERT receives calls and messages from people wanting to offer their services,” director Karen Grosch said in a press release. “We have a membership category for this classification of volunteer now.”
Haulers should be safety-oriented and their rigs would have to pass a vehicle safety inspection. These volunteers would be required to participate in an on-line trailer safety course as well as go through training in the incident command system, go through the criminal record check process and keep updated on ALERT’s activities, including safety protocols.
Haulers should have an advanced working knowledge of horse and livestock handling and possess enormous respect and kindness for animals.
ALERT presently has a adequate number of haulers/swampers who are fully trained volunteers. But, with the changes they are seeing in land and weather conditions, the worry of more wildfires has become prevalent.
For more information, prospective haulers/swampers should reach out to Karen Grosch at haulers@alertcanada.org or call 250-316-0292.