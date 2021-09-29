Summerland council on Monday began a process to ensure that it and residents of the district have their say in a marina proposal attached to a luxury condo development on the shore of Okanagan Lake.
At issue is a 50-slip marina that would serve Oasis Luxury Residences on Lakeshore Drive between the Summerland Yacht Club and the Lakeshore Racquets Club. Construction of the residences — including 24 residential units and 14 resort condos — is already underway.
The developers of the proposed marina have begun the lengthy approval process with the provincial government. Summerland CAO Graham Statt told council such applications typically take two years or more.
The intent of Monday’s actions by council was to make sure the district is not left out of the process. A marina is an allowed use under the current Water Zone 3 (WZ3) zoning and the developers would not have to seek district approval.
However, development services director Brad Dollevoet pointed out that any marina project would require a development permit to be approved by the district.
Staff presented council with several options under its zoning powers to require the marina developers to get council’s blessing and to seek input from residents through public hearings.
After much discussion, council agreed to set so-called “site-specific” zoning criteria for the project.
Under such a designation, the site will continue to be zoned WZ3, which allows a broad list of water-related uses, including wharfs, marinas, fuel docks, sani-dumps, water features or marine equipment rentals.
According to the report to council, restrictions for the one site could include such things as a prohibition of private or commercial boat slips, a limit on the total number of boat slips or requirements for setbacks from a public beach.
Dollevoet said staff will take direction from council on what the provisions might be. He said there would also be some sort of public input aspect and consultation with the marina developer.
Mayor Toni Boot described the site-specific option as, “The one that gives the most opportunity for input from council, from staff, from the proponent and from the public.”
Once the site-specific criteria are assembled, they will be brought to council for initial approval, which will trigger a public hearing. And finally, council will either pass the zoning or not.
Boot said it is “a bit dangerous to presume we know what the public wants.” If it turns out the public is against the whole idea, “We will have the opportunity to say, ‘No. This doesn’t work for our community.’”
Despite council’s fears of being left out of the process, a marina does fit into many of the district’s planning documents. For example, the Lower Town Strategic Plan seeks to “facilitate additional public docking facilities along the waterfront, including consideration of a publicly accessible wharf … (and) increase public boat access opportunities along the waterfront.”
As for timing, Dollevoet said staff would likely be able to bring a proposed site-specific zoning proposal to council in January.
Statt assured council there is no big rush, pointing out there is a “significant backlog” of applications of various types in Victoria.
He suggested that if the district lets the province know that there are zoning issues involving the marina application, “They’ll work on something else as we work this through.”
Coun. Richard Barkwill noted, “The word ‘marina’ wasn’t mentioned once in the Official Community Plan.”
One potential snag for the marina development noted in the report to council is the presence in the area of Rocky Mountain Ridged Mussels, a species listed as “of special concern” under the Species at Risk Act.
“Further environmental review would be required for any proposed structure in this location to ensure the protection of the … mussels,” said the report to council.