Upwards of 5,000 people are expected in Kelowna later this month as Jehovah’s Witnesses resume in-person conventions following the pandemic.
Running from June 16-18 at Prospera Place, the convention will be the largest of 12 planned this year in B.C., according to a press release from the group.
Such conventions, one of 51 to be held in Canada this year under the theme “Exercise Patience!” were staged for years in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre until the pandemic interrupted them in 2020.
Now the event is moving back to Kelowna for the first time since 1972.
“It’s a beautiful city, and we’re very grateful to Kelowna Regional Transit for providing free transit on convention days to delegates,” said Douglas Gorcak, local spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses, in a press release.
“We’re happy that our online conventions kept everyone safe during the pandemic, but we’re looking forward to joyful reunions.”
Highlights of the convention include a live baptism and a pre-recorded drama that will be shown in two parts, alongside six sessions focused on the topic of patience. Attendees are coming from 42 congregations, from 100 Mile House to the Kootenays and all over the Okanagan.
The event is open to the public and no collection will be taken.
Jehovah’s Witnesses have 1,195 congregations across Canada with weekly attendance of approximately 135,000, according to the press release.