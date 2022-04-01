Two old trolleys that used to ferry sightseers around Vancouver are being repurposed to offer hop-on, hop-off service along the Naramata Bench.
The newest additions to the Grape Savvy Wine Tours fleet are expected to hit the road in May. Guests will pay $39 for a day pass that allows them to ride on a continuous loop along the bench and within the Naramata village centre.
The service is expected to run seven days a week through October and will operate via a smartphone app through which customers can purchase tickets and get real-time updates on trolley locations and seat availability.
While the Naramata Bench is already served by numerous tour companies, including Grape Savvy, the trolleys will mark the first hop-on, hop-off service for people interested in fully customizing their experiences – even those that don’t involve wine.
“The goal is basically to act as a safe, affordable and convenient mode of transportation, not necessarily catering solely to wine tourism,” said Grape Savvy owner Savannah Swaisland in an interview Friday.
“I want to support all local small businesses, especially in the heart of Naramata, and… really help bring tourism back to this really quaint, tiny little village where there are some absolutely phenomenal small businesses.”
Swaisland is still fine tuning the trolleys’ routes and expects stops to be located where customers have access to multiple wineries or other attractions.
She cautioned, however, that most winery tasting rooms operate on a reservation basis and customers will be responsible for making such arrangements ahead of time.
“People are going to have to really plan their day. I’m going to make it as simple as I can for them, but they will have to facilitate their own itinerary,” added Swaisland, whose new service will operate as the Grape Savvy Trolley Co.
Swaisland purchased the two 35-seat buses from the firm that acquired the Vancouver Trolley Company. After getting the vehicles inspected by mechanics, she personally drove the trolleys to the Okanagan over the Coquihalla Highway earlier this month.
She also did all the driving for the one-bus Grape Savvy operation over the past three seasons and is well-aware of the limitations of the two-lane Naramata Road, which can become heavily congested during the summer tourist season.
“It shouldn’t really be an issue because I’m not actually going to be stopping on Naramata Road, so there should be no disruption of traffic,” said Swaisland.
“And with 70 rotating seats available per day (on the trolleys), it’s going to hopefully dimmish the need for people to drive – and especially drinking and driving.”
Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter said in an email Friday he doesn’t foresee the trolleys creating additional traffic problems.
To stay up to date on the new service, visit www.grapesavvyexpress.wine.