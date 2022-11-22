There have now been at least 14 business break-ins in Oliver over the past month, according to Mounties, who are releasing details of the latest calls in an effort to identify suspects.
The spree began with a series of six break-ins from Oct. 17 through Nov. 1, and continued with five more from Nov. 5-14.
The latest incidents were:
Nov. 19, 2:54 a.m.: An alarm call was received from a business in the 5700 block of Main Street. Three alarm hits to front door area received. RCMP attended the scene and observed the front glass door had been smashed in. Building cleared and no suspects on site. Evidence was left at the scene and examined by the Forensic Identification Section. Security video of the suspect, a male approximately five-foot-eight to five-foot-10, showed him inside the store for less than 30 seconds and shortly after he exited the store to the south. Approximately 15 seconds later a police car is seen driving up on scene. The suspect was covered up, wearing dark clothing, a dark-colored hoodie with "Zoo-York" written in white writing on it and a grey backpack. Several cartons of cigarettes were stolen.
Nov. 20, 9:16 a.m.: A store owner called police to report his business in the 6000 block of Main Street was broken into overnight. Police observed that the front door had a portion of glass smashed out so that the lock could be disengaged. Entry was made however nothing was apparently stolen.
Nov. 20, 11:21 a.m.: Complainant contacted police to advise that as she was out for a walk she came across a broken window at a business in the 6200 block of Main Street. Police had earlier located a cash register nearby which the owner of this business later identified as missing. Police conducted a further search outside and in an empty lot a cash box was found belonging to the business. Owner attended and confirmed that cash was missing. Security video was reviewed and identified a lone suspect in a grey hoody. Forensic Identification Section examination of items from scene revealed evidence that will identify the suspect.