After nearly a year of work, five potential boundary options for a new stand-alone municipality in the Okanagan Falls area are ready for public comment.
The community of approximately 2,300 people is currently governed by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which last year received an $80,000 grant from the province to study the most pressing service issues within the larger Area D and consider possible boundary adjustments.
The cash was used to hire a consultant and form a citizens’ committee to guide the work, with a final report and recommendations due to be presented to the RDOS board this summer.
Matt Taylor, who’s chairing the Electoral Area D Service and Boundary Configuration Study Committee, said the group’s recommendations are expected to answer two questions: Should the RDOS move forward with a full incorporation study? If so, what boundaries should it consider in the study?
To help answer those questions, the committee has launched an online public survey, open through June 10, which all residents of Area D are invited to complete.
“Before we recommend an incorporation study on any of these boundaries or variations thereof, we need to hear from the public – and more than you would get at an open house,” said Taylor in an interview Monday.
“It’s important we get in front of every resident or owner in the area, hence we’re doing a survey.”
The options were developed based on five criteria: land use and development potential; population of at least 1,000 people; availability of infrastructure and services; assessment and tax base; and community input.
“I think everybody is always concerned about financial impacts and that’s the go-to, but there are a number of other criteria we’re taking into consideration and really this is the public’s opportunity to take a look at all of the criteria,” said Taylor.
“For some people, it will just be dollars and cents. For others, it will be what’s the sense of community. For others, they may want to look at some of the risks with one option versus another.”
Of note, none of the options includes the cluster of agricultural properties in the McLean Creek Road area because incorporation could affect the owners’ tax status.
One the survey is complete, Taylor’s committee will sit for two more public meetings, June 15 and 21, to discuss the results and help zero in on its eventual recommendation.
Should the committee recommend in favour of incorporation and the RDOS board agrees to explore the issue further, the B.C. government would be required to sign off on a full incorporation study, which likely wouldn’t begin until 2023.
The RDOS tried in 2010 and 2012 to obtain funding from the B.C. government for an incorporation study, but was turned down, prompting former Area D director Tom Siddon in 2013 to seek a broader governance study that eventually recommended splitting the area into two parts, a change that took effect with the 2018 civic election.
The only time the possibility of incorporation was actually put to a vote was in 1989, when it failed in a referendum.
To take the survey, visit www.rdosregionalconnections.ca or pick up a paper copy at the RDOS main office at 101 Martin St. in Penticton or at the Okanagan Falls economic development office, 5350 9th Ave. Hard copies of background material and maps of the options will also be mailed to every household in Area D.
The options up for consideration are:
Option A: Okanagan Falls, Sun Valley, Rolling Hills
With a land area of 970 hectares, population of 2,400, and total property assessments of $808 million, it’s the smallest option on the table. It includes all of the Okanagan Falls proper.
Option B: Okanagan Falls, Sun Valley, Rolling Hills, Eastside Road north and south
Covering 1,351 hectares with a population of 3,400 and property assessments of $1.4 billion, this option includes Okanagan Falls, plus communities to the north along Eastside Road, including Skaha Estates, Heritage Hills, Lakeshore Highlands and Vintage Views.
Option C: Okanagan Falls, Sun Valley, Rolling Hills, Vaseux Lake
Although there is limited potential for development and heavy regulation of the conservation areas around Vaseux Lake, it’s still included in this option, which spans 1,076 hectares, has a population of about 2,500 and property assessments of $844 million.
Option D: Okanagan Falls, Sun Valley, Rolling Hills, Eastside Road north and south, Vaseux Lake
A combination of the first three options, this proposal covers 1,457 hectares with assessments of slightly more than $1.4 billion and a population of 3,500.
Option E: All of Area D
Created largely for discussion purposes, this option would incorporate all of Area D but is problematic due to the presence of three provincial parks, various conservation areas and the more rural style of development in the Upper Carmi area.