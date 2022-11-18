The unofficial arrival of the Christmas season will be a sparkling burst of coloured lights at two locations locally this Saturday.
The Penticton Downtown Light Up Festival will happen between City Hall and Gyro Park and the third annual Naramata Inn Holiday Glow Up is also that day.
The Naramata event is from 4:15-5 p.m. and the city celebration is from 5-7 p.m.
“We’re just very, very excited to have the light-up again, just to bring that magical atmosphere to downtown Penticton and have the community all come together on this great occasion,” said communications manager Amber Belcourt of the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association, the event sponsors.
“This is where memories are created and that’s what we’re very excited for. Just to have people be able to come out and enjoy every aspect of the event.”
There will be a variety of stations set up, including a post office for letters to Santa, face painting, hot drinks, a cookie station, prize wheel, fire pit and live music.
“And, of course, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be roaming around the site so people can take pictures with them,” said Belcourt. “The grand finale will be the light-up of the tree at 7 p.m. with Santa doing the countdown. It’s going to be amazing.”
Meanwhile, memories will also be the order of the evening for those attending the Naramata Inn event.
"This is our third year as new ownership and we are delighted to know that the Light Up has become a special event in our community,” said inn co-owner and head chef Ned Bell.
“Not only do the lights and good cheer signal the start of the festive season in Naramata, they are a source of excitement and joy for locals and visitors.”
Over 25,000 lights will come to life at the historic inn and complimentary hot chocolate and cookies will be given out to the first 50 visitors.
“The holiday spirit is bright and contagious and we are all about enjoying and spreading those good feelings as far as possible,” said Kate Colley, the inn’s co-owner and Bell’s wife.
“The Inn will be fully decorated inside and out this holiday season and it is the perfect place to visit, dine and stay for a warm, and probably white, Christmas in wine country.”