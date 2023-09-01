As if wildfire weren’t enough, West Kelowna Fire Rescue still has to deal with every-day emergency situations.
In a media release, the department said it responded to a fire in a garage on Shaleridge Place in West Kelowna Estates around 1 a.m. Friday morning.
Crews arrived to find a three-storey single family residence on fire with “embers casting throughout the neighbourhood.”
There were no injuries to reported to firefighters or the single occupant of the home, the release said, although the house suffered major damage.
An off-duty RCMP officer is credited with sounding the alarm and notifying neighbours about the potential danger.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and is not believed to be related to the McDougall Creek wildfire burning to the west.
Four engines and 20 firefighters responded from West Kelowna Fire Rescue.
A bush truck and four firefighters from the Kelowna Fire Department assisted with patrols through the neighbourhood to prevent spot fires from embers.
Okanagan News Group Staff