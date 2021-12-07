There’s tenuous support for the City of Penticton to explore further the possibility of tearing down the aging Memorial and McLaren arenas and replacing them with a new twin-rinks facility on the grounds of the South Okanagan Events Centre, elected officials heard Tuesday.
The arena reconfiguration was one of four major proposals that went through a public consultation exercise this fall to get feedback on a draft asset management plan meant to help the City of Penticton manage its infrastructure deficit: the gap between what the municipality spends to keep dated facilities running and how much more it should actually be spending.
Results from public consultations – including three open houses, three online information sessions and 18 meetings between municipal staff and user groups –were reported to council by JoAnne Kleb, the city’s manager of public engagement.
Kleb’s report showed the city received 382 survey responses – voluntary and not scientifically valid – on the subject of arena reconfiguration. Approximately 60% of respondents expressed an interest in seeing plans and exploring the matter further, another 19% said no to the plan outright, while the other 21% were on the fence.
Although there were concerns about availability of ice, costs and potential difficulties siting a new facility on the SOEC grounds, “There was also some excitement about having new arenas with modern facilities,” added Kleb.
Firmly on the fence is the Penticton Minor Hockey Association.
“We as an organization are not 100% opposed to the new twin-rinks proposal. However, we do have some significant concerns and hope that as a community-based organization our concerns will be taken into consideration,” wrote PMHA administrator Darla Roy in a letter attached to council’s agenda package.
Roy noted Memorial Arena is the organization’s home base and filled with its banners, trophies, equipment, office and training facilities, all of which would have to be moved to a new facility, while the larger overall plan won’t increase the amount of ice available in Penticton.
“If the twin rinks does not go through,” added Roy, “we hope that this time the improvements to Memorial and upkeep are actually carried through with rather than letting it rot as an excuse to continually bring up its deconstruction.”
In its draft asset amenity plan, Colliers International estimates Memorial Arena requires annual capital expenditures of $412,000 just to keep it running, plus another $2.3 million to address deficiencies that exist today. Colliers pegs the cost of a new twin-rink facility at $35 million.
The three other proposals that went out for consultation and received broader public support are:
– Create a new arts and cultural centre to house the Penticton Art Gallery, along with the library and museum. Sell the buildings they currently occupy to cover the costs of new construction.
– Develop a new public safety building downtown to replace Fire Hall No. 1 and host bylaw services, community policing and Penticton’s emergency operations centre. This was rated as the top priority.
– Keep city hall as a civic hub, but modernize and upgrade it as required.
With the first phase of public consultation now complete, city staff is expected to deliver to council early next year a plan to move forward on the new public safety building, which has been deemed a priority. The other projects are being studied with a 10- to 15-year timeline to complete them.