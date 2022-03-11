Prabhleen Jagdey, an immensely-gifted, industrious and altruistic Grade 12 student at Princess Margaret Secondary School, is Rotary Student of the Month for March.
In recognizing Jagdey, the Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise praised her inspiring leadership initiatives and impressive community service record, while excelling in scholastics and field hockey.
Born and raised in Penticton’s vibrant Sikh community, Jagdey has been well-coached at home in life skills promoting self-fulfillment and exemplary citizenship.
With her mom, a gentle and kind-hearted licensed practical nurse at PRH, as an inspirational role model, Jagdey has developed a genuine love for helping others and having a positive impact on their lives.
This noble mission in life, combined with embracing her mom’s “everything happens for a reason” philosophy, help explain her effervescing optimistic demeanor — a defining trait that sets her apart from her peers.
Consistent with her caring nature, Jagdey is passionately committed to making her school a better place through her strong leadership role in numerous fund-raising and school-spirit-enhancing activities.
Last year, for example, she led a Winter Clothing Drive for Penticton’s homeless as “a great way to spread warmth in our community.”
Overcoming COVID-related collection challenges, this timely humane project was held again this year, resulting in the collection of 14 large boxes of clothing and footwear items for distribution to those in need.
Currently, Jagdey is overseeing the annual Soup Fundraiser. She has also championed various school spirit events, including Christmas Week, Christmas Concert, Halloween Week and Dress-up Days. Lastly, she fully supports the leadership projects of other students. This stellar, all-round performance garnered her the Top Citizen Award in Grade 11.
Maggie counsellor Gerri Hess describes her as “a true leader whose tireless efforts are so appreciated and inspiring to staff and students alike, Prabh is actively involved in virtually all our leadership activities while instilling a sense of community and kindness to everyone.”
Last year, Jagdey eagerly stepped up to serve as chief editor of the school yearbook, a monumental task given that there were only three others assisting her. She was always cheerful and upbeat, even when under the extreme pressure of a pending deadline.
Despite her jam-packed extramural schedule, Jagdey is fervently dedicated to her academic studies, sets high standards for herself, and attains them through hard work and perseverance. Last year, for example, she recorded an impressive average grade of 94%. This feat is especially notable, given her demanding course load comprising Biology 11, Pre-Calculus 11, Chemistry 11, Creative Writing 11, Psychology 12, Spanish 11, Law 12, Yearbook 11 and Leadership 11.
Science teacher Cory Hogg said, “Mature beyond her years, Prabh is an absolute steward of positivity — a fitting quality given the grim global optics facing today’s youth. She views life’s adversities as providing an opening to work outside one’s comfort zone and gain new experiences and develop new skills. She also grasps the intrinsic value of the learning process as being more about the skills and experiences acquired in transit and not so much the final recorded grade.”
School is very important to Jagdey, as “it opens countless doors to acquire new knowledge, pursue new activities and develop new skills.”
To this end, she has been a valued member of Maggie’s women senior field hockey team since grade 10 and last year joined a regional group of students that practised to develop better skills. In grades 10 and 11, Jagdey was also part of the Mustang Theatre’s ensemble that produced “Mamma Mia” and “Beauty and the Beast” musicals.
Teachers/field hockey coach Christy Bevington said, “A born leader with a big heart and wide smile, Prabh has worked tirelessly to keep events running during these restrictive COVID times. She truly embodies Maggie’s motto: ‘AIR: accountability, integrity and respect.’ Her graduation will leave some big cleats (and shoes) to fill.”
To fulfill her childhood dream, Jagdey participated in Miss Penticton 2020. Although a COVID-19 resurgence forced its cancellation after only five months into the training program, she is grateful for the limited experience afforded her and the new friendships made among the contestants.
Jagdey works twice a week after school as a dining room server at Southwood Retirement Resort. Besides making enduring friendships, working there has taught her the value of time management which to no one’s surprise, she identifies as her biggest overall challenge.
Southwood Resort general manager Maureen Palm said: “Prabhleen is one of our most loyal and dedicated dining room staff: thorough, patient, and empathetic with a welcoming smile for our seniors who love and adore her. She exemplifies leadership, self-confidence and esprit de corps.”
During quiet moments, Jagdey enjoys reading all types of books, crocheting, walks with her younger sister, quiet family dinners and hanging out with her long-time friends. She also loves playing the harmonium, a reed organ popular in her rich Punjabi culture.
Driven by her life’s overarching aim to unselfishly help those around her, upon graduation, Jagdey plans to obtain a BSc in Nursing degree towards becoming a nurse practitioner and follow in her mom’s footsteps to pursue a productive and rewarding career in healthcare.
Student of the Month is a Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise project.