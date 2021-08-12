The City of Kelowna is receiving $3.2 million to make life better for homeless people.
Much of the money from the provincial and federal governments will go toward making the city’s homeless camping site in the north end better with storage for personal goods, a day-use area, support services and access to personal hygiene, according to a city news release.
“The goal of this grant is to improve health and safety specifically for this population,” said Darren Caul, community safety director, in the release. “We’ve worked with the Lived Experience Circle on Homelessness to develop a comprehensive plan to improve conditions for people sheltering outdoors and we’re eager to take this funding and put the plan into action.”