Mounties in Oliver believe they finally have the man responsible for dozens of break-ins around in the community in recent months.
The 43-year-old Oliver man, who’s name hasn’t been released pending an initial court appearance, was arrested early Sunday following three more break-ins.
“In a short timespan, one person is suspected to have committed three break and enters in our small community. I commend the officers who were working during the early hours of Sunday morning for apprehending this person who has caused so much damage in Oliver,” said RCMP Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth in a press release.
“These break and enters have been a real scourge to our community since early October and there is a lot of evidence that has been gathered that I anticipate will link this same male to a number of those crimes.”
Sunday’s spree began at 3:06 a.m. when a rock was thrown through a window of a business on the 200 block of Fairview Road. The suspect searched through drawers and cabinets inside.
At 3:38 a.m., officers were called to a business on the 5800 block of Main St. that also had its window smashed with a rock. A small amount of cash and other items were taken.
Finally, at 4:45 a.m., Mounties were called to the A&W restaurant at 5955 Main St. for yet another rock through a window.
That’s when police finally caught a break.
“While conducting patrols, the police located a male on a bicycle who attempted to flee on Skagit Avenue. He was taken into custody and found in possession of items linking him to the break and enters,” said Wrigglesworth.
The suspect is now behind bars awaiting his first court appearance Wednesday.