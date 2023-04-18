One person is dead following a Monday afternoon house fire in Summerland.
Police believe the cause the fire, which lit up around 2 p.m. on Canyon View Road, was accidental.
“We express our sincere condolences to the family, who must be going through an immensely challenging time. Our thoughts are also with the first responders and other individuals affected by this tragedy,” said RCMP spokesman Cpl. James Grandy in a press release.
Grandy said the BC Coroners Service was called to the scene after the body was discovered.