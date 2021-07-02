The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is reminding residents and visitors that during a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour.
A Smoky Skies Bulletin has been issued for multiple regions across the province including the Okanagan. People with pre-existing health conditions are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.
For more information about air quality advisories including tips to reduce your smoke exposure, please visit www2.gov.bc.ca and search air quality advisories.
The RDOS Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is monitoring conditions and reminds residents and visitors to take steps now to prepare for a wildfire or other emergency.
Due to the extreme heat and fire danger, please exercise caution in the backcountry and follow provincial guidelines which prohibit campfires, Category 2 and Category 3 open fires throughout B.C.
For further information including emergency preparedness and FireSmart tips, please visit the RDOS EOC website: emergency.rdos.bc.ca