B.C. residents aged 55 and older can register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting at noon today (Monday, April 12, 2021), according to the province's vaccination website.
The province says nearly a million people have received their first dose of vaccine.
People born in 1961 and earlier, Indigenous peoples 18 and older, and those who are “clinically extremely vulnerable” can now register to book their vaccine appointment either online, through a call centre or at a Services B.C. location.
Those 55 and older can start registering at noon.
Here is the list of who will become eligible to register over the next week:
Born in 1971 or earlier (age 50+) — You can start registering April 14 at 12 p.m.
Born in 1976 or earlier (age 45+) — You can start registering April 16 at 12 p.m.
Born in 1981 or earlier (age 40+) — You can start registering April 19 at 12 p.m.
B.C. reported 1,262 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, making it the second-highest daily total after the record set on Thursday.
The province’s age-based vaccination program runs parallel to its pharmacy program for people between the ages of 55 and 65. People getting their shots at pharmacies are receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Register online at gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated, or phone 1-833-838-2323. For information on the pharmacy program, go to bcpharmacy.ca