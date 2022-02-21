Police are investigating a suspected homicide that was discovered Sunday night in Keremeos.
Officers were called around 11 p.m. to a home on the 100 block of 9th Avenue for a report of an unresponsive man.
“When emergency personnel arrived, it was determined the man had died and criminality was suspected in his death,” said B.C. RCMP spokeswoman Staff-Sgt. Janelle Shoihet in a press release Monday.
“Initial investigation leads us to believe that the general public is not at risk and this was an isolated incident that is unrelated to any other ongoing investigations in the South Okanagan.”
The release also states the victim “will not be identified at this time” but does not provide a reason for shielding his identity.
Investigators from RCMP Southeast District Major Crimes Unit have taken over the case and are expected to remain in Keremeos for the next few days.