An amateur astronomer who helps connect Okanagan residents to the endless skies above them has had an asteroid named after her.
Colleen O’Hare’s volunteer and outreach work with the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada – Okanagan Centre branch has been recognized by the International Astronomical Union, based in France.
“She led the development of the club observatory’s Sky Theatre,” the Union says in its most recent bulletin, referring to a public observatory and engagement centre on Big White Road.
The citation says the asteroid will be named Colleenohare. It was discovered on Sept. 13, 1991 by H.E. Holt, who was the first to identify almost 700 asteroids between 1989 and 1993.
Previously, the asteroid had no name other than a collection of letters and numbers.
The asteroid now known as Colleenohare is about 11 kilometres across, is roughly 250,177,007 km from Earth, between Mars and Jupiter, and it takes 5.2 years to orbit the sun.
“I was very surprised to hear my name had been attached to the asteroid. I had no idea it had been put forward for consideration,” O’Hare said Monday in an interview.
She was nominated by club member David Hawkins, who represents the local group to the national Royal Astronomical Society of Canada organization. That group endorsed the nomination which was then reviewed and accepted last month by the International Astronomical Union, based in Paris.
O’Hare was the leader of efforts to establish the Okanagan Observatory in 2008, off the Big White Road, which boasts a powerful 25-inch telescope. “We can see halfway across the universe with that telescope,” O’Hare said.
Public viewings of the night sky were held regularly on Friday evenings in the summers before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. The adjacent Sky Theatre includes seating areas and projector screens where volunteers can explain to visitors what they are about to see up close through the telescope.
“We hope to open the observatory and Sky Theatre again this year,” O’Hare said. “If everything with the pandemic keeps going the way it is, we think there’s a very good chance we’ll be open again soon.”
In addition to overseeing development of the Sky Theatre, O’Hare in a normal year is involved in more than 100 outreach events related to astronomy.
“I just love talking to the public about astronomy,” she says. “It covers everything, from the very smallest thing, like string theory, out to cosmology, which is the evolution of the universe. There’s something in it for everyone.”