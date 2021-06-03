Acting editor's note: With the June 19 byelection now less than three weeks away, we're starting a 10-part question-and-answer series with the 10 candidates. The entire process, including crafting the questions, was handled by freelancer Roy Wood. Responses were run through a spellchecker, but otherwise unedited. Candidates were asked to keep their responses to 100 words or less. Responses that ran longer have been clipped as indicated by an ellipsis. We're presenting the responses in random order each day.
Question 2: By a narrow margin, city council recently rejected a proposal for a large apartment complex at 435 Green Avenue West, the former estate of the late David Kampe. What is your view on this issue?
Katie O’Kell
Mr. Kampe was an extraordinary philanthropist who deeply cared for Penticton. I think he would have been proud to know that his property was helping to solve Penticton’s housing crisis. Changes should have been made to the proposed building to fit the neighbourhood. With a highway on one side and Walmart on the other, a park on that site would have been misplaced. The speed at which the new Skaha apartments were filled demonstrates a severe need for more housing units in Penticton. Denying apartments there was a disservice to both Mr. Kampe’s legacy, and the potential of the property.
James Miller
I recognize the need for additional housing, but the rezoning request on Mr. Kampe's former property was contradictory to the Official Community Plan. It would also require significant consultation with our Penticton Indian Band neighbours. Developers need to work within the guidelines of the OCP. There's plenty of available land to develop elsewhere in the city and I would welcome sensible proposals.
Keith MacIntyre
I have a fundamental belief in Property Rights. The developer fairly purchased the land at well-above market value and they should be allowed to build as they see fit. They have proposed a much-needed rental complex that is appealing to the neighbourhood. I feel like City Council focused on nostalgia and tried to guess what a great Penticton citizen would have wanted rather than think about what is right for the community.
Kate Hansen
While I am aware of the need for “affordable” housing in Penticton, I would have voted against this proposal for several reasons. Changes to this property are about more than affordability. I don’t believe that there was enough consultation regarding neighbourhood and environmental concerns, or to traffic increase. I want the City to have a hand in the size and nature of the development, where possible. I would prefer to see a gentler densification of the neighbourhood, more in harmony with the existing neighbourhood. Residents of Penticton must participate in the public consultation process to have their voices heard.
Isaac Gilbert
I am in support of rezoning 435 Green Ave West to allow for apartments to be built on site. The concerns addressed by the public, councillors, and mayor can be addressed by the City. Working with the developer the City can address the traffic issues by requiring sidewalks and a bike lane to be constructed to promote less car use on the street. With this working relationship setbacks from the oxbow and street can be put in place to preserve green spaces on the site that will promote a much more sightly space.
Jason Cox
I served on the Official Community Plan Task Force that created the current OCP. While plans like this are living documents, subject to change, I would like to see the developers come with proposals that works for the community. The city desperately needs more housing and this development would have provided some of what is needed. I hope that a revised plan that meets the OCP and the concerns of the community is presented and if elected, I would support that kind of motion.
Steve Brown
This property will be developed at some point in the future. The question is what the appropriate fit for that property and neighbourhood is. Given our need for affordable housing this may be the property needed to establish an affordable independent senior’s development or affordable accommodation for working families. It is located within walking distance of shopping, schools, and medical services. The impact on the neighbourhood would not be the same as a large market rent valued apartment building. There are opportunities here for senior government money to be invested to address some of our affordability issues.
James Blake
Undoubtedly, we would all like more parkland and more housing. To accomplish this, we must think outside the box and be creative with the challenges that face us. I would propose that we move towards a tower of 15 stories that would give us the housing we need with a smaller footprint that would allow for there to be enough land left on the property that could be used as parkland for the community.
Amelia Boultbee
I thought it was unfortunate that council didn’t move forward with the proposal to develop 435 Green Ave West. Penticton desperately needs housing density, and the site and infrastructure are all there. I understand that neighbors signed a petition asking that the site not be developed, but council needs to start governing for all constituents, not just small vocal groups. Council’s duty is to each voter equally and to the city as a whole, it isn’t right to cave whenever people complain. Hopefully the site is developed in a way that meets our density needs and keeps the neighbors happy.
Karen Brownlee
Dave’s property is such a great place for many things. My heart wishes it to remain the same for nostalgia, but it would be a great hospice place so people can walk the gardens etc. as they begin their exit out of this life. It would be a great way to preserve Dave’s property and to leave his legacy how it is today. Green spaces and the well-being of people are not a piece of real estate.