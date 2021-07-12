An electronic survey has been launched as one of the first steps in creating a new sewage management plan for Naramata, most properties in which are on septic systems.
The survey, being run by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, is open until July 25 and focuses mainly on household size and existing sewer systems.
“This survey is an important step in the community engagement process,” Karla Kozakevich, who represents the area on the RDOS board, said in a press release.
“Feedback from residents will help ensure the plan meets today’s requirements for wastewater treatment and environmental protection, and also considers proposed future development.”
That last such plan was completed in 1993.