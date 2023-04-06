Foreshadowing a looming battle over the proposed Spiller Road residential project on the city’s northwest corner, the Penticton Indian Band has restated its opposition to the plan and threatened legal action if necessary.
Details are contained in a March 10, 2023, letter from PIB Chief Greg Gabriel to B.C.’s minister of Indigenous relations and reconciliation that was copied to local governments in the region and requests a meeting to discuss the matter.
Gabriel claims Canadian Horizons’ plans for 1050 Spiller Rd. conflict with his people’s traditional use of the area “for hunting and gathering purposes for hundreds of generations.”
The chief also claims “ongoing concerns” with B.C.’s commitment to heeding the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous People, which requires free, prior and informed consent on such matters.
“PIB’s position remains firm and will not change. We will not stand by while the province of B.C. excludes our members from yet another critical hunting, gathering and ceremonial area. We have never consented to the proposed development or any amendments to the City of Penticton Official Community Plan which support it; we will not allow the proposed development to proceed on our unceded Syilx title lands.
“We will not allow our members to be excluded from the use and enjoyment of their lands, their waters, their resources, their cultural spaces. PIB chief and council are working with our legal teams in the event that we need to prepare for a legal challenge.”
Surrey-based Canadian Horizons is currently working on its third proposal for the 51-hectare property immediately north of the Campbell Mountain Landfill at the foot of the Naramata Bench.
The first plan contemplated 300 single-family homes and was shot down at the first available opportunity by council in February 2021 in the face of strong public opposition.
Canadian Horizons returned in May 2022 with a new plan calling for 112 homes in a country estate-type development, but pulled the plug on it in August 2022 after receiving the results of a city-led public consultation that showed strong opposition to the project and any sort of development on the site.
Soon after, the city announced it was reviewing the third set of plans for the project, full details of which have not yet been made public.
However, the plans now rely on existing zoning and land designations, meaning no public hearings will be required, said Canadian Horizons vice-president Nathan Hildebrand in an interview Wednesday.
The only authorization that will actually be required from council, he continued, is a hillside development permit.
Hildebrand, who was unaware of the PIB’s most recent letter until receiving a copy of it from The Herald, said he presented plans for a previous version of the project to PIB chief and council and has left the door open to further conversations, but hasn’t heard back.
“We’re a private landowner. There’s only certain things we can do to offer items in order to offset potential impacts – perceived or real. We’ve done that and we’ve had no correspondence,” said Hildebrand.
“We have done an archeology assessment on those properties and the band was involved at the time. We did testing and there was no further work that was recommended.
“We will do all the necessary requirements as part of any development that moves forward that are outlined by the B.C. Archeology Branch and the rules and regulations we are required to follow, just like any other private landowner would do.”
Hildebrand invited anyone with concerns to reach out to him directly and urged them to check out the Sendero Canyon neighbourhood, which Canadian Horizons also built.
“We’re just trying to do the right thing,” said Hildebrand, who offered no timelines for the project due to past uncertainty surrounding it.
The development site is earmarked for growth in the OCP, which was updated in 2019, and in the Spiller Road/Reservoir Road Area Neighbourhood Concept Plan, which was adopted by council in 2014.
The site is currently zoned for two types of development: country residential and mobile home park.
Canadian Horizons suggested previous versions of the project would have created 1,000 jobs and $100 million in new investment over a 10-year construction period.