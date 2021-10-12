In its first major concert announcement since the start of the pandemic, the South Okanagan Events Centre revealed Tuesday that American rock band Shinedown will pay a visit to Penticton on Feb. 11, 2022.
Shinedown, who also played the SOEC in March 2018 and October 2019, will be joined by opening acts Pop Evil and Ayron Jones.
The band is touring in support of a new film, “ATTENTION ATTENTION,” which brings to life its 2018 album of the same name.
The album, which has accumulated more than 622 million global streams, debuted Top 5 on the Billboard 200, simultaneously hit No. 1 on Billboard's Alternative, Top Rock and Hard Rock Albums Charts, and led to five iHeart Radio Music Award nominations.
Hit singles include “Get Up,” “Devil,” and “The Human Radio.”
Known for their high-octane live shows, Shinedown recently wrapped up a fall tour that included headlining U.S. music festivals like Pointfest, 98RockFest and Earthday Birthday.
As part of their Atlas Falls COVID-19 relief effort, Shinedown has also raised more than $400,000 for Direct Relief, one of the largest providers of humanitarian medical resources in the world whose mission is to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergency situations by mobilizing and providing essential medical resources needed for their care.
The band’s upcoming 25-stop tour kicks off Jan. 26 in San Francisco.
Tickets for the Feb. 11 show in Penticton start at $39.50 and go on sale this Friday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m., at the SOEC box office or online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com.