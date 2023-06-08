Despite mounting public pressure for stiffer sentences against violent offenders, a judge in Penticton was urged Monday to consider house arrest for a man who pleaded guilty to a pre-meditated shooting in Osoyoos.
Colten Thorsen, 26, was initially charged with the attempted murder of Dylan Mulgrew on Oct. 20, 2020, but pleaded guilty to the less-serious offence of aggravated assault and appeared in court Monday for sentencing.
Court heard Mulgrew, then 21, took a single 0.22-calbre round to his stomach and his since made a full recovery.
Court also heard Thorsen has recovered from the drug and alcohol addictions that underpinned the shooting.
As such, defence counsel Michael Patterson suggested a sentence of two years’ house arrest, followed by three years’ probation.
“Firearms, in this community and others, is part of the daily drumbeat of the media. It drives fear into people and the courts are being asked and being pushed to take more serious actions against those who are convicted of firearm offences – and for good reasons,” said Patterson.
“However… sentencing is an individualized process and the court must deal with the person in front of the court.”
Court heard Thorsen and Mulgrew had fought a year earlier and remained enemies afterwards. In the hours before the shooting, Thorsen went to Mulgrew’s home on the 8000 block of 70th Avenue and smashed a window with a hammer, then fled.
Thorsen and Mulgrew then exchanged threats and arranged another meeting at the home through a series of text messages that were read into the court record.
“Kicked your ass once in this house. Betting I can do it again. Or die like you say. So come through,” wrote Mulgrew.
“I’ll be there in 10 minutes. I hope your ready. On my way right now. Have to load my rifle up,” replied Thorsen.
Despite the “small element of provocation” in those messages, Crown counsel Ann Lerchs urged the judge to focus on denouncing gun violence by imposing a prison sentence of up to four years, minus enhanced credit for 212 days’ time served awaiting bail.
“Mr. Thorsen still made the decision to continue the conversation. He made the decision to get a firearm. He made the decision to go to (the) house. He made the decision to hold the firearm and discharge it twice: once into a railing and once into Mr. Mulgrew. At all times, there were other avenues available to Mr. Thorsen,” said Lerchs.
“Likewise, the intoxication, which may impact memory, does not minimize the impact of his behaviour. People can become intoxicated without shooting somebody.”
Patterson said Thorsen had been up for several days on a crystal meth binge and had consumed a 26-ounce bottle of liquor in the hours leading up to the shooting, and therefore has no recollection of what happened.
Those addictions were a result of unresolved childhood trauma for which Thorsen is now receiving help, said Patterson. Thorsen has also moved permanently to the Lower Mainland, where he lives in a recovery home, works as an apprentice carpenter and volunteers his time with a charity group.
And all of that would be undone by sending Thorsen back to jail, according to his lawyer, who urged the judge to instead focus on rehabilitation.
“The question is: How would this benefit society?” said Patterson.
“He’s an addict. He’s an alcoholic. He has started on the road to recovery. Sending Mr. Colten Thorsen to jail for this offence will say, yes, the court takes gun crime seriously and it denounces the offences.
“But it will also reverse the work that Mr. Thorsen has done… because he (would be) back (in jail) with those who committed crimes, back with those who have ideas to commit further crimes. He will have lost all the support – the positive support – that has gotten him this far for the last two years.”
Thorsen himself apologized to both Mulgrew and the community when given a chance to address the court.
“I do understand the severity of the charges and it was a terrible, terrible mistake that I made. I’m terribly sorry,” said Thorsen, adding he didn’t then see any other ways to resolve the dispute.
“I’d come to a point in time where I was in a very dark place and I didn’t have any support whatsoever,” said Thorsen.
Justice Steven Wilson reserved his decision to an as-yet undetermined date.
“I’m going to have to think about this,” said Wilson. “Obviously it’s a difficult tug between the events that happened and the progress that’s been made.”