After a two-year absence, the 20th annual Peach City Beach Cruise returns to Penticton the weekend of June 24-26. Up to 850 collector cars will be showcased, including a 1979 Chevrolet Camaro RS, owned by Darrell Sonnenberg, left, and a 1998 Chevrolet S10 Custom, owned by Jim Bailey, right. Also pictured are directors Wayne Wood and Brian FitzGerald.