After a two-year absence, the 20th annual Peach City Beach Cruise returns to Penticton the weekend of June 24-26. Up to 850 collector cars will be showcased.
The show includes vintage, collector, hot rod and custom vehicles from B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and parts of the United States.
The Beach Cruise is recognized as Western Canada's premier three-day car show and is the unofficial kickoff to summer in Penticton.
The full length of Lakeshore Drive will be filled with cars as well as Rotary and Lakawana Parks.
The Olds Boys and Their Toys will be in Lakawana Park with their displays of vintage tractors, machinery and stationary engines. GYro Park will be the centre of entertainment with vendors and a beverage garden and live music in the evenings. (Bring a chair.)
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the popular lake-to-lake parade will not be held this year.
For more information: PeachCityBeachCruise.ca