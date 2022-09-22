The Penticton Art Gallery and Cannery Brewing are hosting the SQUARE Mini-Mural Live Auction once again.
This year's auction features 10 paintings – each of which is four feet square – created by some of the Okanagan's most colourful artists: Amy Schroeter, Angela Hansen, Ariane` Kamps, Elizabeth Houghton, Greta Kamp, Jessie Dunlop, Johann Wessels, Kristine Lee, Leta Heiberg, and Moozhan Ahmadzadegan.
Each mural comes on an easel frame, ready to hang. They can be installed either indoors or outside. Each mural has been on display in the Cannery Brewing Taproom and Backyard since the creation of the murals during the Inaugural Ignite the Arts Festival held in March of 2022.
Like last year, proceeds raised from the event will be split between the artist and the Penticton Art Gallery, which will put the funds towards next year's SQUARE Mural Project.
Bidding is now open online at 32auctions.com/square2022. Starting at $500, online bids can be placed up until Tuesday, Oct. 25th and will be carried over to the live event the following night.