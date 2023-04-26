It remains unclear who absorbed the cost of 300-plus cases of booze that were stolen from an Oliver winery, but they won’t be getting paid back by the guy who was convicted of breaking into the facility when the bottles went missing.
Kevin Leclerc, 53, on Monday was handed a conditional sentence of 12 months’ house arrest to be served in the RV in which he’s currently living while working as a night watchman for a logging company on a remote part of Vancouver Island. That will be followed by 12 months’ probation.
Leclerc stood trial this earlier this year in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton on five counts of breaking and entering and committing the indictable offence of theft.
The offences were alleged to have occurred between 2014 and 2017 at two homes in Osoyoos, one home in Naramata, one home at Apex Mountain and at a winery in Oliver.
Court heard Leclerc had a long-standing addiction to methamphetamines and only became a suspect in 2018, after DNA collected from him in a separate criminal matter matched DNA from the five crime scenes that had already been uploaded to a national police database.
Leclerc’s DNA was found by police on a variety of items at the various locations, including forks, cigarette butts and beer cans. Items that were stolen included vehicles, housewares and electronics.
Justice Jasmin Ahmad acquitted Leclerc on the four counts related to the residential break-ins because there was other people’s DNA at the crime scenes and no proof Leclerc actually stole anything.
Leclerc was, however, convicted of a break and enter at Intersection Winery near Oliver in 2014. Court heard 330 cases of wine went missing, along with other equipment.
Crown counsel Ann Lerchs suggested a separate restitution order be issued against Leclerc to compel him to make Intersection Winery whole for the wine it lost, but noted justice officials had been unable to make contact with Intersection Winery to confirm its dollar loss and if it had insurance coverage.
As a result, Justice Ahmad declined to order restitution, noting that “although the break and enter for which Mr. Leclerc was convicted appears to have resulted in a significant theft of wine, I was unable to conclude that Mr. Leclerc was responsible for the theft.
“And, secondly… to the extent that the break and enter was related to the theft, having no evidence of the value of the wine or the person or entity that may have incurred the loss in respect to the theft, the Crown has failed to prove either the appropriate amount of restitution or to whom the restitution should be made.”
Lerchs had suggested an 18-month conditional sentence, while defence counsel Justin Dosanjh countered with a 12-month conditional sentence followed by 12 months’ probation, which the judge accepted.
The judge asked both lawyers to justify a conditional sentence, rather than an actual jail sentence, since Leclerc has prior convictions for property crimes that resulted in him spending time behind bars.
Both lawyers suggested society is better off with Leclerc working in the wilds of Vancouver Island and maintaining his sobriety.
“Perhaps the most significant part of his employment is he’s separated from the Okanagan and he’s in a remote area on Vancouver Island, so he’s separated from negative peer influences,” said Dosanjh.
“He got laid off last time. Lost his stability. Lost his daughter. Fell into addiction. In my submission, taking him away form his employment and putting him into custody – although no one’s suggesting that – would take him away from that trajectory and potentially thwart any rehabilitative steps that he’s taken.”
Lerchs said the Crown was “taking a bit of a calculated risk here on looking at how do we best protect the public. And keeping Mr. Leclerc away from criminal associates, keeping him doing the work he’s doing, keeping him maintaining his sobriety seems to be the best way to do that.
“So, in my submissions, it’s not exactly a step down,” said Lerchs. “It’s a different approach to this sentence and time-wise it may well be a step up.”