St. Patrick's Day

Yvonne Coviello and Lisa Chirico watch as the Chicago River is dyed green in celebration of St. Patrick's Day in this file photo by The Associated Press.

 The Associated Press

Tuesday, March 15

• Beware the Ides of March

• Penticton City Council meets at City Hall, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., to view the agenda or watch live: penticton.ca

• KIJHL junior hockey semi-final begins, Revelstoke at Osoyoos Coyotes, 8:05 p.m. at the Sun Bowl, first game in best-of-seven conference final

• Penticton’s Community Outdoor Rink is still open for free skating, located behind Penticton City Hall, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily

• Penticton Museum Brown Bag Lecture Series, “Ignite the Arts Festival,” with Paul Crawford, noon at Penticton Library and Museum auditorium, also available via Zoom, for details call: 250-490-2451, by suggested donation of $2

• Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) Western Championships continue, all day at the South Okanagan Events Centre, day passes are $20, tournament passes are $50, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca

• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, Tuesday Lunch Special, $8, 11:30 a.m.; Partner Bridge, 12:45 p.m.

• Tuesday Night Trivia at Firehall Brewery in Oliver, 6:30 p.m.

• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Pre-Teen Improv Workshops at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, noon, call: 778-718-5757

• Penticton & District Community Arts Council presents “Aging Art and the Modern Elder” by the North Okanagan Chapter of Federation of Canadian Artists at The Leir House, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. You may also view it online at: pentictonartscouncil.com

• “It’s a Colourful World,” featuring the works of Jenny Long at Summerland Community Arts Council, 95-25 Wharton Street in Summerland, weekdays 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Now on display at the Penticton Museum: “Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in B.C.” and “Penticton’s Built Heritage,” Tuesdays- Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Ella and the Little Sorcerer” (G, 91 minutes); “Cyrano” (PG, 124 minutes); “The Batman” (PG, 176 minutes); “Dog,” (PG, 101 minutes); “Death on the Nile” (Pg, 124 minutes); “Spiderman: No Way Home,” (PG, 150 minutes); “Uncharted,” (PG, 116 minutes); For tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton

Wednesday, March 16

• Karaoke Star Search at The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m., qualifying round to advance to the semi-finals, win a gift card, qualifiers run every Wednesday until May 25

• KIJHL playoffs, Revelstoke at Osoyoos Coyotes, 7:35 p.m. at the Sun Bowl, Game 2 in best-of-seven conference final

• Live music with Joe Nolan at Slackwater Brewing Co, 7 p.m.

• Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) Western Championships continue, all day at the South Okanagan Events Centre, day passes are $20, tournament passes are $50, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca

• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre is having cribbage at 1 p.m.

• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Preschool Performers, Acting Workshop at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 10-11 a.m., for details or to register: 778-718-5757

• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Pre-Teen Performers at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 3:30-5 p.m., for details or to register: 778-718-5757

• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Showtime! Community Theatre Rehearsals at Penticton Elks Lodge, 7-10 p.m., for more details: 778-718-5757

• Men’s dart night at the Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m.

• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Blacklight,” Wednesday and Thursday only; “The Batman,” opens Friday. For list of showtimes visit: olivertheatre.ca

Thursday, March 17

• St. Patrick’s Day

• St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl presented by the Penticton Lakeside Resort, Cannery Brewing, 2-2:45 p.m.; Highway 97 Brewing, 3-3:45 p.m.; Slackwater Brewing, 4-4:45 p.m.; Neighbourhood Brewing, 5-5:45 p.m., The Barking Parrot, 6 p.m., featuring live music with High Voltage, a tribute to ACDC.

• Penticton Elks Lodge presents live music, 4-6 p.m., Irish stew available all day

• Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) Western Championships continue, all day at the South Okanagan Events Centre, day passes are $20, tournament passes are $50, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca

• Regional District Okanagan Similkameen board meeting, sessions begin at 8 a.m., to view agenda and meeting: rdos.bc.ca

• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre carpet bowl, 10:15 a.m., table tennis, 3:30 p.m.

• Penticton Art Gallery presents Migration Parade: Holon, main gallery exhibit, open studio day for Danielle Savage and Alexandra Goodall, open to the public

• Kailee McGuire at Time Winery, 6:30 p.m., $15, purchase: timewines.ca

• Open Mic at Clancy’s Pub, Grill & Pizza, beginning at 6:30 p.m., ages 19 and over

• Karaoke with DJ Skye at Slackwater Brewing Co., 6:30-9 p.m.

• Youth Pottery Classes at Artables, 432 Main Street, 3:30-5 p.m., presented by Okanagan School of the Arts, for details, phone: 778-718-5757

Friday, March 18

• Spring Break! Final day of instructional time for schools in Okanagan Skaha School Districts 67 and 53, classes resume April 4

• Ryan McMahon performs at The Dream Cafe, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., for tickets visit: thedreamcafe.ca

• South Okanagan Concert Society presents “Cheng2Duo” at Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, featuring cellist Bryan Cheng and pianist, Silvie Cheng $27.50, purchase online at: venablestheatre.ca

• Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) Western Championships continue, all day at the South Okanagan Events Centre, day passes are $20, tournament passes are $50, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca

• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre tai chi, 10:30 a.m., int./adv. line dancing, 1 p.m., Friday night dance featuring Buzz Byer, 7:30 p.m.

• Discovery House presents “Soup is Good Food,” delivery or pickup, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., large orders must be placed in advance online before Wednesday at noon at: discoveryhouserecovery.com/food or by phone at: 250-488-7736

• Jam Night at the Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, 6:30 p.m., mixed darts, 6:30 p.m.

• Fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Karaoke with your host “Candie” at Royal Canadian Legion , 7:30 p.m.-close

• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, March 19

• “One Little Thing,” a solo exhibition by Deb Tougas opens, Little things make big things happen, The Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., show runs Wednesdays to Saturdays through April 30

• Final weekend: Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) Western Championships, all day at the South Okanagan Events Centre, day passes are $20, tournament passes are $50, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca

• Penticton Arts Council presents Pre-Loved Pot Sale at the Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park Drive, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital

• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre chair dance, 10 a.m., EZ Line Dance, 11 a.m.

• Penticton Elks Lodge meat draw, 4 p.m., ham and scalloped potatoes, 5:30 p.m., music to follow at 6 p.m. with BC Buds

• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.

• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.

• Live music at Slackwater Brewing Co, 218 Martin Street, 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 20

• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open for lunch

• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunday afternoon meat draw, 4 p.m.

• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., meat draw and dog races, 2 p.m.

• Hot rockin’ bingo at the Barley Mill Brew Pub, 6:30-9 p.m.; charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m.

• Live music at the Cannery Brewing Co., featuring Bianca Berkland, 5-7 p.m.

• Final day: Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) Western Championships, all day at the South Okanagan Events Centre, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca

This feature runs in The Herald's print editions on Tuesdays and Fridays. It is a free service. To list an event, email point-form details five days in advance to: editor@pentictonherald.ca