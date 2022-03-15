Tuesday, March 15
• Beware the Ides of March
• Penticton City Council meets at City Hall, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., to view the agenda or watch live: penticton.ca
• KIJHL junior hockey semi-final begins, Revelstoke at Osoyoos Coyotes, 8:05 p.m. at the Sun Bowl, first game in best-of-seven conference final
• Penticton’s Community Outdoor Rink is still open for free skating, located behind Penticton City Hall, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily
• Penticton Museum Brown Bag Lecture Series, “Ignite the Arts Festival,” with Paul Crawford, noon at Penticton Library and Museum auditorium, also available via Zoom, for details call: 250-490-2451, by suggested donation of $2
• Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) Western Championships continue, all day at the South Okanagan Events Centre, day passes are $20, tournament passes are $50, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, Tuesday Lunch Special, $8, 11:30 a.m.; Partner Bridge, 12:45 p.m.
• Tuesday Night Trivia at Firehall Brewery in Oliver, 6:30 p.m.
• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Pre-Teen Improv Workshops at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, noon, call: 778-718-5757
• Penticton & District Community Arts Council presents “Aging Art and the Modern Elder” by the North Okanagan Chapter of Federation of Canadian Artists at The Leir House, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. You may also view it online at: pentictonartscouncil.com
• “It’s a Colourful World,” featuring the works of Jenny Long at Summerland Community Arts Council, 95-25 Wharton Street in Summerland, weekdays 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum: “Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in B.C.” and “Penticton’s Built Heritage,” Tuesdays- Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Ella and the Little Sorcerer” (G, 91 minutes); “Cyrano” (PG, 124 minutes); “The Batman” (PG, 176 minutes); “Dog,” (PG, 101 minutes); “Death on the Nile” (Pg, 124 minutes); “Spiderman: No Way Home,” (PG, 150 minutes); “Uncharted,” (PG, 116 minutes); For tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
Wednesday, March 16
• Karaoke Star Search at The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m., qualifying round to advance to the semi-finals, win a gift card, qualifiers run every Wednesday until May 25
• KIJHL playoffs, Revelstoke at Osoyoos Coyotes, 7:35 p.m. at the Sun Bowl, Game 2 in best-of-seven conference final
• Live music with Joe Nolan at Slackwater Brewing Co, 7 p.m.
• Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) Western Championships continue, all day at the South Okanagan Events Centre, day passes are $20, tournament passes are $50, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre is having cribbage at 1 p.m.
• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Preschool Performers, Acting Workshop at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 10-11 a.m., for details or to register: 778-718-5757
• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Pre-Teen Performers at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 3:30-5 p.m., for details or to register: 778-718-5757
• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Showtime! Community Theatre Rehearsals at Penticton Elks Lodge, 7-10 p.m., for more details: 778-718-5757
• Men’s dart night at the Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m.
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Blacklight,” Wednesday and Thursday only; “The Batman,” opens Friday. For list of showtimes visit: olivertheatre.ca
Thursday, March 17
• St. Patrick’s Day
• St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl presented by the Penticton Lakeside Resort, Cannery Brewing, 2-2:45 p.m.; Highway 97 Brewing, 3-3:45 p.m.; Slackwater Brewing, 4-4:45 p.m.; Neighbourhood Brewing, 5-5:45 p.m., The Barking Parrot, 6 p.m., featuring live music with High Voltage, a tribute to ACDC.
• Penticton Elks Lodge presents live music, 4-6 p.m., Irish stew available all day
• Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) Western Championships continue, all day at the South Okanagan Events Centre, day passes are $20, tournament passes are $50, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Regional District Okanagan Similkameen board meeting, sessions begin at 8 a.m., to view agenda and meeting: rdos.bc.ca
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre carpet bowl, 10:15 a.m., table tennis, 3:30 p.m.
• Penticton Art Gallery presents Migration Parade: Holon, main gallery exhibit, open studio day for Danielle Savage and Alexandra Goodall, open to the public
• Kailee McGuire at Time Winery, 6:30 p.m., $15, purchase: timewines.ca
• Open Mic at Clancy’s Pub, Grill & Pizza, beginning at 6:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Karaoke with DJ Skye at Slackwater Brewing Co., 6:30-9 p.m.
• Youth Pottery Classes at Artables, 432 Main Street, 3:30-5 p.m., presented by Okanagan School of the Arts, for details, phone: 778-718-5757
Friday, March 18
• Spring Break! Final day of instructional time for schools in Okanagan Skaha School Districts 67 and 53, classes resume April 4
• Ryan McMahon performs at The Dream Cafe, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., for tickets visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• South Okanagan Concert Society presents “Cheng2Duo” at Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, featuring cellist Bryan Cheng and pianist, Silvie Cheng $27.50, purchase online at: venablestheatre.ca
• Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) Western Championships continue, all day at the South Okanagan Events Centre, day passes are $20, tournament passes are $50, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre tai chi, 10:30 a.m., int./adv. line dancing, 1 p.m., Friday night dance featuring Buzz Byer, 7:30 p.m.
• Discovery House presents “Soup is Good Food,” delivery or pickup, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., large orders must be placed in advance online before Wednesday at noon at: discoveryhouserecovery.com/food or by phone at: 250-488-7736
• Jam Night at the Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, 6:30 p.m., mixed darts, 6:30 p.m.
• Fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Karaoke with your host “Candie” at Royal Canadian Legion , 7:30 p.m.-close
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, March 19
• “One Little Thing,” a solo exhibition by Deb Tougas opens, Little things make big things happen, The Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., show runs Wednesdays to Saturdays through April 30
• Final weekend: Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) Western Championships, all day at the South Okanagan Events Centre, day passes are $20, tournament passes are $50, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Penticton Arts Council presents Pre-Loved Pot Sale at the Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park Drive, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre chair dance, 10 a.m., EZ Line Dance, 11 a.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge meat draw, 4 p.m., ham and scalloped potatoes, 5:30 p.m., music to follow at 6 p.m. with BC Buds
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.
• Live music at Slackwater Brewing Co, 218 Martin Street, 6 p.m.
Sunday, March 20
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open for lunch
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunday afternoon meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., meat draw and dog races, 2 p.m.
• Hot rockin’ bingo at the Barley Mill Brew Pub, 6:30-9 p.m.; charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m.
• Live music at the Cannery Brewing Co., featuring Bianca Berkland, 5-7 p.m.
• Final day: Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) Western Championships, all day at the South Okanagan Events Centre, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca
This feature runs in The Herald's print editions on Tuesdays and Fridays. It is a free service. To list an event, email point-form details five days in advance to: editor@pentictonherald.ca