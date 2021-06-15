Creative kids will have plenty to keep them busy this summer, thanks to the Okanagan School of the Arts.
Highlights include week-long Creativity Camps in July and August for kids ages six to 12, plus a special Teen Art Camp in the first week of July.
“The OSA is tremendously proud to have been part of Penticton’s summer landscape for many years,” said executive director Kim Palmer in a press release.
“So many folks in our community tell me about their wonderful experiences with our Creativity Camps, and we’re looking forward to creating even more artistic, innovative, messy moments for today’s kids!”
For more information or to register, visit www.okanaganschoolofthearts.com/courses.