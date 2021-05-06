You can once again legally enjoy an alcoholic beverage in some of Penticton’s public spaces.
City council this week gave final approval to the second annual edition of the program, which is underway now through Oct. 15. It allows adults to consume alcoholic beverages between noon and 8 p.m. in designated places.
On the north end of the city, the designated area spans parks and beaches along Okanagan Lake from Power Street east through Marina Way Beach. On the south end, the designated area covers the western half of Skaha Lake Park.
“Feedback to the city has consistently indicated strong support for the bylaw overall and the information collected from staff and RCMP showed no notable pattern of irresponsible behavior over the same period last year,” said Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, in a press release.
To help monitor the program, the Penticton RCMP last year set up a special classification for complaints related to alcohol consumption in the designated areas. There were a total of 80 files opened and none resulted in criminal charges.
But recognizing some other concerns, council budgeted an additional $87,000 for 2021 to install more signage and waste receptacles, plus do more frequent cleanups, within the special areas.
Port Coquitlam and North Vancouver were the only other B.C. communities to allow consumption of alcohol in their parks last summer, while several others, including Vernon, rejected the idea.