An Elvis tribute artist performs at “The Rivers Run Through Benefit for the Town of Princeton,” Saturday at the Royal Canadian Legion in Princeton.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police watchdog vindicates Summerland brothers
- Penticton man jailed 8 years for abusing daughter
- Ballet dancer off to Big Apple
- Ex-Corus employees allege Q107's John Derringer's behaviour has long been a problem
- City defends decision on Lakeshore rezoning
- Kelly Avenue make-over continues
- Suspects sought in Pen-Hi mischief case
- Doctor injured in PRH psych ward offered $625K to settle
- 1 dead in Oliver house fire
- Letters to the Editor: Thursday, May 26, 2022
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Rachel Zegler to star in 'Hunger Games' prequel
- Charest pledges review of assault-style firearm ban after saying no laws would change
- Critics fear environmental impact of new Alberta anti-red-tape legislation
- Ontario election sputters toward conclusion; pollster says voters unenthusiastic
- Canadian GDP growth hits 3.1% in first quarter, slower than expected
- Senior convicted of 2017 double murder in Vancouver's West End dies in prison