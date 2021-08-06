As of Aug. 30, the Penticton Public Library is starting a new chapter by launching a fresh online catalogue that’s loaded with new features to help readers find their next favourite books more easily.
“The library’s online catalogue is what our patrons use to explore the collection and find what they want and need. After careful evaluation, we determined that our former catalogue did not allow for enough customization. Therefore, to serve the community better, and allow us to provide a better user experience, we are switching to a new catalogue, Aspen Discovery, which gives us room to grow,” said chief librarian Heather Buzzell in a press release.
“This change is the first step in the library’s plan to integrate our physical collection with our digital collection and program offerings in a seamless way. The new catalogue will allow us to personalize and tailor our site to better meet the need of our patrons. We know that some users will be affected by these changes; please be patient as we work out the bugs. We value the opinions of our patrons and invite feedback.”
Users of the new online catalogue will be able to create and share lists of library materials, read reviews and rate the titles they’ve read, which will help the system come up with recommendations for other books.
The online catalogue is accessed by visiting www.pentictonlibrary.ca.