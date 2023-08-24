A program that helps ensure hundreds of Summerland kids don’t go hungry each weekend is returning for the 2023-24 school year.
And officials behind the Penny Lane Pack program are encouraging families who want to join in to reach out now to their school principal or the Summerland Food Bank.
Similar to the Rotary Starfish program in Penticton, Penny Lane Packs are backpacks filled with food and treats that are sent home with kids each weekend. The bags are filled by volunteers, who also look after sourcing and delivering them to schools.
The program, which launched in 2018, is a partnership of the Penny Lane Legacy Fund and the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre.
“Both groups believe that the Penny Lane Pack program is such a wonderful way to support our families who are in need of some short-term additional assistance,” said organizers in a press release.
In past years, the program has fed approximately 200 children each weekend.
The Penny Lane Legacy Fund was created with a $500,000 seed in 2013 to carry on the work of two now-defunct thrift stores of the same name from which all profits flowed to local programs that benefit youth.