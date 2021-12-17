Being homeless is hard enough, but it’s even tougher when the simple act of walking is enough to take your breath away.
Such is the case with James, a resident of the old Victory Church emergency shelter at 352 Winnipeg St. in downtown Penticton, which is set to be replaced by a new, permanent facility in March 2022 well outside the downtown core at 1706 Main St.
“For most people (the location) doesn’t matter, but for me it does,” said James, whose surname is being withheld to protect his privacy.
“I’ve got COPD, so I can’t walk very far. I have a hard time breathing, so walking to the bank and back is a major trip, so (the current shelter location) does really help me out.”
BC Housing announced late Wednesday it plans to build a new 42-bed emergency shelter on the same site as the existing 20-unit Compass Court supportive housing complex and 30-bed Compass House shelter.
A vacant building on the site will be demolished to make way for the modular units that will compose the new Compass Centre emergency shelter.
Shelter residents will receive daily meals, case management, access to sanitary and hygiene facilities, storage for personal belongings, referrals to other professional services and 24/7 staff support from the Penticton and District Society for Community Living.
Although 1706 Main St. has been designated by the city as the preferred location for a new, low-barrier shelter, it will make access to some services harder for people like James. It will also undoubtedly add to the frustrations of business owners near Compass House, who have complained for years about the impacts the social housing complex has had on their bottom lines.
That tension boiled over in April 2021, when the owner of the White Spot restaurant about 50 metres from the facility dumped a bucket of dog feces outside the shelter after arriving at work to find someone had defecated outside his eatery.
BC Housing said it applied for a development permit for the new shelter on Dec. 14 and, if approved, construction will begin in January 2022 and the shelter will open in March 2022, coinciding with the closure of the old Victory Church.
"This new shelter would make sure that all Victory Church guests continue to have a safe, warm place to stay, with access to the supports they need to stabilize their lives," said Housing Minister David Eby in a press release.
"We will continue to work with the city and our non-profit partners to ensure that all residents in Penticton have a safe place indoors."
The announcement also brings to an end a legal battle between the City of Penticton and BC Housing over the continued operation of the old Victory Church shelter.
Located steps away from two seniors’ residences and apartment buildings, the shelter was originally permitted by the city to operate until March 31, 2021, on an emergency basis due to COVID-19 reducing shelter capacity elsewhere.
After council voted unanimously in March not to extend the shelter’s permit for another year based on public concerns, Eby invoked provincial powers – known as paramountcy – to keep the facility open in contravention of the local zoning bylaw to address what he described as Penticton’s homelessness crisis.
Council responded in April by authorizing city staff to spend up to $300,000 on a lawsuit to fight the province’s invocation of paramountcy, and a petition was filed in July in B.C. Supreme Court.
The city has sunk $70,000 into the legal battle, which is no longer heading to a courtroom in January.
“The city is pleased to report that it has directed legal counsel to engage in discussions with the city’s provincial counterparts to withdraw the pursuit of the petition,” the municipality said in a press release that followed BC Housing’s announcement.
An unscientific online survey run by the city in April found about two-thirds of respondents supported the city’s get-tough approach to deal with the siting of the old Victory Church shelter.