Buying a new home in Penticton will become tougher and costlier as a result of city council’s decision to shoot down a major residential development, according to the company behind the defeated project.
Council on Tuesday voted 6-0 against granting first reading to the regulatory bylaw amendments that Canadian Horizons required for its 307-home Vinterra project at 1050 Spiller Rd. As a result, the proposal won’t even go to public consultation.
Canadian Horizons was “very disappointed” by council’s decision to stop the project in its tracks, vice-president Nathan Hildebrand said in a statement that arrived after The Herald’s press deadline Tuesday.
“As we have stated several times during this process, we have been diligently working on this project for over 10 years. We have undertaken every study and answered every question that has been asked of us by current and previous councils, staff and the community.
“We have followed the approvals process as well as put forward a proposal that was exactly what this council adopted and supported in 2019 when they approved the current OCP. There has been countless hours of staff time put into this proposal which was reflected in the report staff put together and the details outlined in it.”
Hildebrand said the company, which estimated the project would create 1,000 jobs and $100 million in new investment over a 10-year buildout, “will take some time to look at what options we have going forward.”
Those options include building according to the existing zoning, which permits large-lot residential and a mobile home park.
Regardless of what happens at 1050 Spiller Rd., Penticton will still need approximately 4,000 new homes by 2046, according to a study commissioned by the city during the OCP update process.
“I feel bad for those individuals and families who are looking for a new home in Penticton in the coming years as your options just became less and more expensive with this council decision,” added Hildebrand.
But despite killing Vinterra at the earliest available opportunity, city council remains open to the right kind of development, Mayor John Vassilaki said in an interview Wednesday.
“This city council is not against further development – especially residential development,” he said.
“The reason that (Vinterra) turned the way it did – and it was unanimous – is we don’t really want urban sprawl up in the hillsides, especially in pristine areas of the community that can be enjoyed by everybody.”
As for the decision to stop Vinterra without the benefit of public consultation, Vassilaki suggested it was best not to devote further city resources to the project in the face of strong opposition on council and in the community.
“We want the community to know we listened to them and we understand where the public is coming from, especially when what they want is to preserve the natural habitat,” the mayor added.
Council’s decision was cheered by the Society for the Preservation of the Naramata Bench, which formed last year to oppose a project its members viewed as a potential blight on the area’s pastoral landscape.
“In voting to prevent high-density housing from being built on the Naramata Bench, city council has acted in the best interest of all of Penticton, not just the farmers, wineries and residents of the Naramata Bench,” society member David Kozier said in a statement Wednesday.
“We all stand to benefit from the preservation of our tourism and agriculture economy and the careful environmental stewardship of this land for future generations.
“We very much appreciate council and city staff’s thoughtful consideration of the important issues at stake and believe that council’s decision has shown that Penticton believes in smart and sustainable development – not development at all costs.”
Canadian Horizons’ property is a 50-hectare swath of natural hillside immediately north of the Campbell Mountain Landfill and at the foot of the Naramata Bench. The company, which is based in Surrey, also planned to punch in a new road through a second property it owns nearby at 880 Naramata Rd.
The development site – about half of which would have been preserved as natural areas – is already earmarked for growth in the Official Community Plan, which was updated in 2019, and in the Spiller Road/Reservoir Road Area Neighbourhood Concept Plan, which was adopted by council in 2014.